Around 1,400 young people are expected to attend a careers event in Douglas later this week aimed at helping them explore future employment opportunities across a range of industries.
The Employment and Skills 2025 event, organised by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture, will bring together students and employers to discuss career pathways and ‘learn as you earn’ options such as apprenticeships.
Students from secondary schools, University College Isle of Man (UCM) and King William’s College will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from around 60 employers.
The exhibitors will include organisations from sectors such as the creative industries, finance, and engineering. Information about apprenticeships, internships, and other routes to professional qualifications through employment will also be available.
Daphne Caine, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, commented: ‘Employment and Skills continues to be a valuable event, helping students to explore the wide range of opportunities available in the Isle of Man.
‘It’s a chance for young people to discover different pathways that align with their interests, skills and future aspirations – and to speak directly with employers who can offer guidance and insight, so they can make informed choices about their future.’
The event will take place at the Villa Marina this Thursday, November 13, and will be open to the general public from 2.30pm to 5pm. Members of the public, including adults considering a career change and parents wishing to attend with their children, are invited to attend.
Hospitality and Catering students from UCM will also participate by preparing and serving lunch for exhibitors and special guests as part of the event’s catering arrangements.
To find out more about the event, you can visit https://signposts.sch.im/pages/index/view/id/36/Employment%20%26%20Skills%202025