A man who has denied 35 allegations involving indecent images of children has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The 46-year-old, from Douglas, cannot be named unless convicted, due to anonymity laws introduced in the Isle of Man last year.
The offences are alleged to have been committed between November 2009 and December 2024, and relate to 61,892 indecent images.
The images have been graded using the latest sexual offences legislation, which grades images from A to C, with A being the most severe level.
Category A images found totalled 5,082, Category B - 10,232, and category C - 46,578.
The man will appear at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be set.
Bail continues.