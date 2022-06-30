Manx Youth Band, Manx Concert Brass and Ballacottier School Choir have joined forces to announce ‘music from the silver screen’.

It’s the first time since 2019 that the band has staged its annual gala concert, promising a night of music for all tastes and all ages.

‘Music from the silver screen’ will take place at the Villa Marina Royal Hall on Saturday, July 16, with organisers confirming there will be performances by both bands individually and combined, and music from decades of sound tracks and Hollywood blockbusters.

Band chairman Philip Shimmin said: ‘This is an event we are immensely looking forward to and it’s a pleasure to welcome Ballacottier School Choir as our official guests who, along with members of the Manx Youth Band, really are prime examples of the young talent we have in the island.’