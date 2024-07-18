April’s CAMRA Isle of Man Beer and Cider Festival raised more than a £1,100 for the RNLI.
One of the festival’s organisers, Matt Cox, along with festival treasurer Mike Ward recently presented a cheque for £1,134.86 to the lifeboat institute’s Martyn Perkins.
Festival goers donated their unused beer tokens and cash to the charity, which is this year celebrating its 200th anniversary.
Hundreds attended the annual three-day festival in the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall, which boasted 120 real ales from around the UK as well as locally produced beers and a large variety of other alcoholic beverages. In addition, a portion of the cost of each pint of Okell’s SOS beer, which was brewed for and sold at the festival, was also donated to the charity.