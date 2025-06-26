A week-long celebration of the arts is set to take place at the Erin Arts Centre beginning this Monday (June 30).
The Manannan Festival will open with violin and piano duo Martin Roscoe and Sophie Rosa.
Martin’s performance of Beethoven's ‘Sonata in C minor’ has been described as ‘one of the highlights’ of last year's festival, and he has now partnered with violinist Sophie Rosa to present a programme of summer music.
The rest of the week will feature a variety of performances, and will conclude on Saturday (July 5), with Welsh pop maverick Gruff Rhys set to perform.
For more information and to purchase tickets, you can either visit https://www.erinartscentre.com/ or https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/erinartscentre