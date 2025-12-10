The Isle of Man Meat Company, in partnership with the Southern Agricultural Show, recently hosted its annual celebration of Manx farming, bringing together farmers, local producers and butchers to recognise high standards across the island’s meat industry.
The event followed the ‘Prime Stock Show’, held at Knockaloe Farm on Sunday November 31, where some of the Isle of Man’s top livestock were exhibited.
After the show, the animals were transported to the Isle of Man Meat Company for processing, forming the basis for the evening’s demonstrations, judging and awards.
Attendees — including a strong turnout from the Isle of Man Young Farmers — were given an insight into how premium livestock progresses through each stage of skilled processing.
Presentations focused on the craftsmanship and professionalism within the island’s meat supply chain, highlighting how farmers, processors and butchers contribute collectively to high-quality Manx meat.
The Quirk family secured the overall Beef Championship with an entry that scored highly across all judging criteria.
Shaun Dean of Bay View Pigs earned the Pig Championship for what judges described as an excellent example in the category, while A&A Rothwell were named Sheep Champions following a strong showing in their class.
Michael Barker, general manager of Island Meats, said: ‘Events like this are an important moment for everyone involved in our industry.
‘They allow us to recognise the hard work and high standards across the island while also strengthening the relationships that keep our local supply chain resilient.
‘It is always a privilege to host our farming community and to celebrate the quality that producers, processors and butchers achieve together.’
Zoe Hampton, from the Southern District Agricultural Show, added: ‘This event helps bridge the work we showcase at the Prime Stock Show with the next stage of the process.
‘We are pleased to partner with Isle of Man Meat Company on an initiative that champions Manx farming and supports its future.’