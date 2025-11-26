The annual St John’s Produce Show has raised a total of £5,424 for two island charities.
A cheque for £2,712 was kindly donated to Hospice Isle of Man, with a further £2,712 going to mental health charity Ed Space.
A spokesperson from Hospice Isle of Man commented: ‘A heartfelt thank you goes to the St John's Produce Show team.
‘We are absolutely blown away with the generosity.
‘The amazing efforts, from exhibitors and sponsors to judges, visitors, and everyone who supported the raffle, truly make a difference for our patients and families.
‘Thank you to everyone involved in the 2025 Show. We’re so grateful for your continued support and can’t wait to see what next year’s show brings.’