The new Douglas councillor for the central ward hopes to try and support the ‘most vulnerable’ residents in her new role.
Charlotte Traynor joined the local authority in an uncontested by-election last month.
She said that she would like to make sure small businesses and producers are ‘supported’ and is keen to work with the city’s wider community.
Ms Traynor hopes her background working with homeless charities and the prison and probation service will assist with the council’s operations.
‘I suppose I've seen a slightly different side of the island that I wasn't really privy to before,’ she said.
‘I've become quite passionate about being an advocate for the most vulnerable and at risk people and making sure that their basic needs are met.’