The annual ‘Santas on a Bike’ charity motorcade is set to return on Saturday, December 6, bringing hundreds of riders dressed as Santa Claus to roads across the island.
Organised by telecommunications provider plan.com in partnership with Rebecca House Children’s Hospice, the event aims to raise funds and awareness for the latter, which supports children with life-limiting conditions.
The ride will begin outside plan.com’s headquarters on Victoria Street in Douglas at 10am. Participants will travel south to Castletown before concluding at Rebecca House in Braddan around lunchtime.
The event will be supported by the Isle of Man Constabulary Roads Policing Unit and other local authorities.
Now in its eighth year, ‘Santas on a Bike’ has become a fixture in the island’s festive calendar. Despite being cancelled in 2024 due to Storm Darragh, the initiative raised £72,000 for Rebecca House that year.
Organisers say that the 2025 ride is expected to be the largest to date.
Nicola Patterson, event organiser and chief people officer at plan.com, said: ‘After the disappointment of having to cancel last year’s event due to Storm Darragh, we’re more determined than ever to make this year’s event truly special.
‘The support we receive from riders, spectators, donors, sponsors, and the Constabulary means the world to us, and we can’t wait to bring everyone together again to spread festive cheer for a fantastic cause.
‘We’re proud to announce that we’ve got a contingency in place for Sunday, December 7 in case of adverse weather on the Saturday – ensuring the magic of the event can still go ahead safely.’
If you'd like to make a donation and support Rebecca House, you can visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/soab-2025