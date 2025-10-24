A Douglas teenager has been put on probation for nine months for assaulting a police officer and being drunk in public.
Eighteen-year-old Daniel John Hall was arrested on the South Quay in Douglas on September 7, stumbling, while carrying a bottle of Malibu at 1.30pm.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police were called to the area.
They’d received a report of a drunk male, stumbling and carrying a bottle of Malibu.
Officers arrived and located Hall, who still had the bottle, as well as a can of Brew Dog.
The teenager was described as smelling of alcohol, slurring his words, and unsteady on his feet.
He told police he’d bought the alcohol at Tesco and was on his way to the beach.
Hall, of Vicarage Road, was arrested because of concerns for his level of intoxication and his safety.
He was taken to police headquarters, but as he was being taken to a cell, he became irate and started to resist.
He raised his leg, making contact with an officer.
Hall was interviewed later and admitted being drunk.
He said the assault had been accidental, and rated himself as a ‘six out of 10’, when asked how drunk he was.
The court heard that the defendant had no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Darren Taubitz said: ‘Mr Hall accepts he has a problem with alcohol misuse.’
The advocate said that, after being arrested, his client was in a high state of anxiety, and also suffered from claustrophobia and agoraphobia.
‘He accepts that his knee made contact with the officer,’ said Mr Taubitz.
The advocate went on to say Hall had endured a difficult childhood, starting drinking at a very young age, and that probation would help him to access various services.
Magistrates also ordered £125 prosecution costs.