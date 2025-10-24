Global pizza chain Domino’s has announced plans to open a third branch in the island.
A spokesperson told the Examiner the move comes in response to growing demand from customers in the north of the island, and more details regarding its location will be announced soon.
No opening date has yet been confirmed, but the development will mean Ramsey residents will no longer have to travel south for deliveries or collections.
Domino’s said further details, including recruitment information and the official opening date, will be announced in due course.