Advocate Lizzie Beard has joined Douglas law firm M&P Legal to bolster its litigation and employment teams.
Lizzie has previously worked at two local law firms, Appleby and DQ Advocates, gaining experience in dispute and employment law work.
She was admitted as an advocate in 2023 after graduating in 2020 with a first class honours law degree from Liverpool University followed by a distinction in her legal practice course at the University of Law.
Lizzie is a former pupil of Ballakermeen High School where she was head girl in 2016/2017.
She will be working with M&P Legal’s clients on a variety of cases but particularly appearing at the island’s employment and equality tribunal where the firm is frequently on record for litigating parties.
Lizzie said: ‘This is a really good opportunity for me as I get to work with some great clients and in a range of legal areas.
‘I am particularly looking forward to developing my interest in employment law through my work as part of the M&P Legal employment team.’
M&P Legal director Damian Molyneux stated that the firm was very happy to recruit someone with Lizzie’s expertise and potential, he commented: ‘Lizzie is a great addition to our already excellent legal team.
‘She brings a proven work ethic and solid local experience of dispute and employment work which we are confident she will develop rapidly at M&P Legal.’
M&P Legal has been in practice for more than 35 years and is known for its experience in key legal areas including employment, litigation and insolvency law.