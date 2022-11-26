Another amber weather warning
The Met Office has issued another amber weather warning.
A strong to gale force south to south-southeasterly wind will affect the island during Saturday, before veering to the southwest Saturday evening.
These wind strengths coupled with high tides, will create some large waves and lead to significant overtopping of sea water and debris onto exposed coastal roads and promenades a couple of hours around the times of high tides during Saturday and Saturday night.
Saturday at 12.35pm and Sunday at 1.10am.
Despite the poor weather, the Steam Packet’s sailings are continuing as normal.
The weather forecast:
Cloudy and dull today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, these heavy at times. Quite windy with strong southerly winds, occasionally gale force in exposed places (some coastal overtopping will occur around high tide, 12:35), with the maximum temperature 12 Celsius.
The rain will then quickly clearing tonight, with tomorrow then a bright day with sunny spells, but also some scattered showers during the afternoon. Less windy tomorrow, but still fresh to strong south or southwest winds.
Outlook
Through next week a major change in the weather will occur, as the unsettled pattern that has prevailed for much of the autumn ends. Drier and quieter conditions will develop.
Sunrise: 8:06am Today
Sunset: 4:05pm Today
