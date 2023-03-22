Another amber weather warning for coastal overtopping has been issued for today.
It's valid from 10am to 2pm.
The areas likely to be affected are Shore Road, Rushen (often called Gansey), Castletown Promenade, northern and central parts of Douglas Promenade, and Laxey and Ramsey Promenades.
Inner Harbour Flooding: The high spring tides and large surges will also lead to inner harbour flooding in some of the island's harbours around today's high tide, which is at 11.51am.
In Douglas flooding in expected on the tongue in Douglas with, a risk of flooding on North Quay, as well as Lake Road.
For Ramsey West Quay and Mezeron Corner are expected to flood, with a small risk for Parliament Street. Flood defences need to be deployed for Castletown harbour.
The forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Met Office:
Today will be mostly dry and bright with lengthy sunny spells, but breezy with a fresh to strong south to southwest wind, causing some coastal overtopping a couple of hours around the time of high tide (~11:51am) as well as inner harbour flooding for some of the islands harbours, with Douglas and Ramsey most at risk. Top temperature around 10°C.
Turning cloudy this evening as a spell of heavy rain arrives, clearing early in the night, but with further rain possible later in the night. The fresh south to southwest wind will become strong, with minimum temperature around 5°C.
Outlook
Tomorrow will be bright with sunny spells and scattered showers developing during the afternoon, some of which could be quite sharp. Another breezy day with a fresh to strong southwest wind, with some coastal overtopping and inner harbour flooding around the time of high tide (~12:29pm). Highs of 10°C.
Remaining unsettled on Friday with occasional showers or longer spells of rain, which may be heavy at times. The fresh south to southwest wind will become strong and turn to the west or southwest later with maximum temperature around 10°C.
Sunrise: 6:17am
Sunset: 6:35pm