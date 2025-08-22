A developer’s long-running bid to transform the former Newson Trading Co. shop has taken another step forward.
Kelman Ltd has submitted a planning application to turn the building on North Quay, Douglas, into a bar/restaurant with a third-floor apartment.
The bid to see the building revamped has been a protracted process. The developer had wanted to knock down the derelict building and rebuild but it was registered after Kelman purchased the site which meant the building could no longer be levelled.
A previous application to redevelop the whole site, with the exception of the retention and conversion of Merchant’s House, was refused by the planning committee in September 2022.
Following an appeal, the planning inspector recommended that the original decision be upheld.
A structural survey found that the former Newson’s shop and warehouse are in a very poor and unsafe condition. Other than necessary essential repairs these buildings remain unchanged since the appeal decision was upheld.
Kelman has now revealed the extent of the work needed to bring the building back into use.
In the planning statement, they say: ‘In order to safely retain the buildings, it will be necessary to lift in and locate an internal steel frame to both support the existing stone walls and replacement floors.
‘It is necessary to replace the floors as they are incapable of accepting current loading requirements and are in poor condition. The ground floor will also need to be raised to achieve the recommended flood level.
‘Internally the building will be converted to accommodate a bar/restaurant unit at ground first and second floors and an apartment at third floor.’
In terms of the small, two-storey building adjoining 27 North Quay, the applicant says it is in very poor condition and there is no commercial value and needs to be demolished and rebuilt.
In regards to the new build, the planning statement says: ‘The replacement four storey unit contains two uses. On the ground floor a small retail unit is planned, allowing the historic retail use to be continued.
‘On the upper floors a single townhouse and a roof terrace on the third level is envisaged.’
The applicant argues the new scheme will be a significant boost for the local economy.
It says: ‘A purpose-built bar restaurant unit and a small retail unit will generate employment opportunities for at least 12-15 people locally. The provision of these facilities will also generate spending for local people and tourists.
‘This development of North Quay as a whole will help grow the area as a destination and help enable an attractive tourist promotion of the quayside.’
Kelman previously said it would pull out of the site and wanted planning laws changed.
However, the developer has since been given the greenlight to demolition of numbers 22 & 23 and 25 & 26 North Quay as part of its wider development and construct two new buildings which will be used as residential units.
The latest application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.