Bus Vannin has warned passengers that its services could face delays into the early evening.
With the Mountain Course shut for Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT qualifying this afternoon (Friday), heavy traffic on other routes is causing delays to its services.
‘At present those delays are in excess of 30 minutes in some areas.
‘The team is working hard to mitigate the impact to customers but we are expecting the situation to continue for the remainder of the afternoon and 'after-work' peak.
‘Calls are likely to remain unanswered at Headquarters as the resource is likely to be driving.
‘Thank you for your patience during this time.’
The Mountain Course is due to open shortly following the conclusion of Friday afternoon’s qualifying session.