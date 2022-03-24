Another Covid death brings total to 82

There has been another Covid-19 death, bringing the total amount in the island to 82 since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government Covid-19 surveillance report.

On the government dashboard, the figures show that there are now 1,981 active cases in the island – a fall from 2,028 on Wednesday.

The total number of new cases that have been reported in the last 24 hours is 307.

A snapshot of the hospital numbers shows 10 patients currently admitted with a Covid positive status.