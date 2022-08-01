Another good night for island’s swimmers at Games
Subscribe newsletter
The island’s swimmers continued their record-breaking form at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on day four at the Commonwealth Games.
The men’s quartet of Alex Bregazzi, Harry Robinson, Joel Watterson and Peter Allen contested the final of the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay, having finished seventh in the 4x100m equivalent two days earlier when setting a new island standard.
And they were at it again in front of a lively crowd, obliterating the old Isle of Man 4x-200m relay record by a whopping 23 seconds to repeat their seventh place finish in a world-class field that featured the likes of Chad Le Clos who the previous day became the joint most decorated athlete in Games history.
Prior to that, Isle of Man star Laura Kinley competed in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m breaststroke competition.
Having qualified for the semi-finals with a time of 1m 10.66s in the heats - only 0.1 of a second away from her lifetime best - she produced another strong swim to finish seventh in her semi in a time of 1:10.77.
The island’s swimmers will be back in action on Tuesday morning in the heats as their busy Games continue.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |