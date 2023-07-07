Just weeks after Shaun Murphy potted a 147 in the capital, Douglas snooker bar has confirmed Mark Allen is coming to the island.
The Northern Irish sportsman is currently ranked third in the world, and is the reigning UK snooker champion,
He will be in the Douglas Snooker Bar, on Quayle Road, on Saturday August 19.
Tickets are available from £30 for standard or £60 for VIP which includes a drink and a signed ball.
Local snooker fans also have the opportunity to buy a frame against him, as well as enjoy a buffet, auction and a raffle.
The 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy sunk a maximum break when he was in the island at the start of this month, ironically against the Isle of Man’s very own Sean Murphy.
Fans enjoyed Murphy talking them through his game as well as answering questions about his successful career and game highlights.
Bar owner Greg Cowell said Murphy ‘put on an excellent show’.
He added: ‘He talked us through his game, awesome question and answer at the end, a 147, and he was happy to sign the additional bits for people who had bought items in the auction or won in the raffle.
‘It was a pleasure.
‘History was written as Shaun the magician Murphy got a 147 maximum against our very own Sean Murphy. Unbelievable!’
With the success of Murphy’s visit, Greg is excited to welcome Mark Allen.
He said: ‘People keep saying they wish they’d come [to see Shaun Murphy play] and that they had missed out, well here’s your chance.
‘We’re going again and the raffle has been upped this time around with some great prizes, including tickets to the opening day of the snooker UK championship and a signed snooker cue.’