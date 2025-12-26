Emergency services have been called to a number of road traffic collisions across the Isle of Man this morning as icy conditions affected parts of the road network.
A second collision was reported shortly afterwards near Alpine Cottage in Ballaugh, where the road was also partially blocked while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Police later confirmed that the road in Ballaugh had reopened and was passable with care. Drivers were warned to remain cautious, however, due to the risk of hidden ice, with gritters deployed across the area.
The incidents came as a yellow frost warning for the island’s highest upland roads elapsed earlier this morning.
The warning, issued by the Isle of Man Met Office, was in place from 9pm on Wednesday, December 24, until 10am today (Friday, December 26).
According to the latest forecast, conditions are expected to remain dry today with sunny or clear spells, but it will feel chilly, particularly on higher ground.
Minimum air temperatures are forecast to dip to around 1°C, with a continued slight risk of frost or ice on hills, especially during early mornings and overnight periods.
Forecasters have also warned that brisk easterly or north-easterly winds could make conditions feel colder in exposed areas.
Motorists, particularly those travelling on upland or less-treated routes, are being advised to drive with care and remain alert to the possibility of icy patches.