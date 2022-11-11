Another warning for coastal overtopping at high tide
Strong to gale force south-southwesterly winds will continue to affect the island this morning, leading to coastal overtopping around the time of high tide 12.54pm early this afternoon.
Moderate overtopping of waves is likely and there is a risk of significant debris onto exposed coastal roads and promenades.
Areas to be affected include Shore Road Rushen, Castletown Promenade, central and northern parts of Douglas Promenade, Laxey Promenade and Ramsey Promenade.
Today will be largely cloudy with some patchy light rain and drizzle possible at times.
Windy with a strong to gale force south-southwesterly wind, which will start to decrease later this afternoon, but mild for the time of year with top temperature around 16°C.
The rain and drizzle will become more widespread and persistent this evening and tonight, as extensive low-cloud develops. The south to southwest wind will decrease to moderate to fresh, with a minimum temperature around 12°C.
