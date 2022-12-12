A yellow weather warning is in place for frost and ice from this afternoon at 3pm until the same time tomorrow (Tuesday).
The Department of Infrastructure has said gritting is currently taking place on suitable primary routes:
• 5 (south)
• 6 (east to west - Peel)
• 7 (east to north – Laxey and Ramsey)
• 8 (Peel to north)
• 9 (Douglas/Onchan and hospital)
Advice from the government's adverse weather group is to take care when travelling this evening and tomorrow morning.
It said: 'Consider if your journey is necessary and drive to the conditions; using the primary gritted routes where possible, and leaving early – allowing yourself enough time to travel safely.'
The government also reminded people that roadside salt bins can be used by residents to reduce the risk of slipping in estates or non-primary routes. It added: 'Please ensure that communal roads and pavements are salted first, before any individual driveways or paths.'
It is expected that temperatures will drop again around 6am tomorrow, so fresh ice may form overnight.