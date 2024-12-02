An RAF aircraft which specialises in anti-submarine warfare has been patrolling over Manx waters.
The Boeing Poseidon MRA1 is a maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft equipped with sensors and weapons systems for anti-submarine warfare, as well as surveillance and search and rescue missions.
This afternoon, one of the nine Poseidons based at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland was recorded during circuits off the north and west coast of the Isle of Man.
Shortly after ZP803 left Manx airspace, a second Poseidon, ZP808, was shown on FlightRadar24 flying over the island en-route to Lossiemouth.
Last month, a notorious Russian ‘spy vessel’ was reported to have sailed just off the Manx coast.
The Yantar is officially a ‘research vessel’ but it is widely believed to have more sinister duties.
It was tracked after briefly turning on its automatic identification system.
Yantar had apparently been shadowed by minehunter HMS Cattistock while it was also monitored from the air.
It is alleged the vessel has been carrying out surveillance of subsea structures such as gas pipelines and internet cables.
It comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and the West as the war in Ukraine enters a new stage.