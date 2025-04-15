A new installation is proudly on display at the Manx Aviation and Military Museum - and it’s taken five years to complete.
It is an exciting time for the museum, located next to the Isle of Man Airport, after it recently announced its best ever year for visitor numbers.
And last week, it submitted plans to install a bronze sculpture as a memorial to lost aviators. Within the application is the provision of a covered walkway to its latest display.
After operating as a passenger service, the aircraft had been flown as a freighter with a Swedish airline but ended up at Ronaldsway five years ago to be scrapped.
A spokesman for the museum said: ‘The thought of it being reduced to chunks of scrap metal encouraged the volunteers, (headed up by former Manx Airlines managing director Terry Liddiard) to acquire the shell from West Atlantic for one.’
The ATP Preservation Project charity was set up to raise funds and work started in 2018.
The ATP was then moved into the hangar for a full paint job, painstakingly done by Andy Hall and Mark Harris.
The spokesman said: ‘Lots of bits were missing and, with the help of British Aerospace the team, we managed to get hold of most of them but there were no engines and no seats!
‘Fortunately, a couple of “life expired” engines became available at East Midlands Airport and they were brought over to the island and fitted.’
The aircraft first flew in 1989 as a passenger aircraft G-WIZZ but subsequently flew with Air Wisconsin in the USA before being bought to Sweden a freighter.
Visitors can step on board the aircraft which is parked by the Aviation Museum on weekends between 10 am and 4 pm but open daily during the Easter school holidays and during TT practice week.