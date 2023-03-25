The police have issued an appeal for information following an assault this morning.
Between 2.30am and 3am an incident took place on Upper Victoria Street, Douglas, whereby 'a male was assaulted and left lying unconscious in the road way', says the police.
They added: 'The victim is currently receiving treatment in hospital for his injuries. Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have observed the altercation itself or events leading up to or following.'
Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.