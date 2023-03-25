The police have issued an appeal for information following an assault this morning.

Between 2.30am and 3am an incident took place on Upper Victoria Street, Douglas, whereby 'a male was assaulted and left lying unconscious in the road way', says the police.

They added: 'The victim is currently receiving treatment in hospital for his injuries. Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have observed the altercation itself or events leading up to or following.'

Police have asked for anyone with information or those who have witnessed the altercation to contact them by calling 631212 and asking to speak with DS 249 Perkins.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.