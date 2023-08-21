A bird charity is appealing for information after three cockerels were possibly deliberately harmed.
The Manx Wild Bird Aid says three birds were found at Ellerslie, Crosby, covered in a bitumen type substance which left them with chemical burns and unable to eat.
Staff at Arg Beiyn Vets saved the birds, as it was ‘touch and go whether the cockerels would survive’.
It is thought that they have been sprayed with an aerosol and now the matter is being investigated by police, and anyone with information is asked to contact 631212.
The charity said it was contacted by the Department of Infrastructure on August 1, which was concerned about the welfare of two cockerels that had become a regular sight at Ellerslie after being dumped there some time ago.
A spokesperson added: ‘It would appear that sometime between the evening of Friday, July 28, and the morning of Monday, July 31, both cockerels have come into contact with a bitumen type substance, leaving one bird unable to eat and both with what’s best described as chemical burn type injuries.
‘Acting on information received, we referred the matter to the Isle of Man Constabulary as it’s possible the birds were deliberately sprayed with bitumen from an aerosol.
‘A huge thank you to Ana and Jakub from Arg Beiyn Vets who saved the day (again) as it was touch and go whether the cockerels would survive.
‘An initial attempt to peel the bitumen off so the birds could eat had to be stopped as it was taking skin and flesh away too.
‘A special mention to Arg Beiyn management and staff who continue to be incredibly supportive to Manx Wild Bird Aid.
‘After singing for their supper/dinner/breakfast since being admitted, Ramsey will be that bit quieter when the cockerels go to their new homes next week.’
The third cockerel with same burn-type injuries was admitted from Ellerslie last week.
The charity said it’s their belief that these are ‘old burns’ that likely occurred during the same period the other two birds were harmed.