Onchan MHK Rob Callister has said he is ‘deeply concerned’ by comments made by Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood during a recent interview on the controversial 20mph speed limit rollout.
The remarks were made in a 21-minute interview with Media Isle of Man, during which Dr Haywood addressed the Department of Infrastructure’s revised plan for the island-wide 20mph scheme and revealed she had been subjected to abuse over the policy.
In response, Mr Callister has publicly called for the Minister’s comments to be ‘fully reviewed both on a Government level and on a Parliamentary level’.
He said: ‘It does now appear that the DoI Minister is backtracking and will actually engage with local authorities, public and MHKs in order to establish which roads warrant to be changed to 20mph zones within our constituencies.
‘This conversation should have happened weeks ago, but I’m glad to see that the department is now listening.’
The revised implementation plan, published online on Tuesday evening, replaces the previous approach, which attempted to introduce the changes through a single island-wide Traffic Regulation Order (TRO).
The new strategy features phased consultations beginning this summer in the north of the island, each lasting at least six weeks.
Dr Haywood acknowledged that the original process caused confusion and said the statutory two-week window for public comment had been insufficient.
She also revealed she has faced targeted online abuse, prompting the Tynwald office to issue new safety guidance to all members.
The Rushen MHK spoke in detail about receiving threatening messages online and even letters pushed through her door during the early hours.
The 20mph scheme is part of a £400,000 initiative under the government's ‘Island Plan’.
Consultations for Douglas and Onchan are under way, with other areas to follow through to winter next year.