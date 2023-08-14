Police have renwed their appeal for information following an assault at an island pub.
The incident took place within the Heron pub in Anagh Coar just before 9pm on Saturday (August 12) and involved two women, with one receiving injuries which police say are consistent with common assault.
This subsequently spilled outside where a further verbal altercation is suspected to have happened between the same women.
Police were appealing for witnesses.
A spokeswoman said: ‘We are aware there were a number of members of the public within the pub socialising at the time as well as people coming to and from the pub who may have seen the verbal altercation continuing outside.’
One adult local female was arrested and subsequently bailed from the police station in order for further enquiries to be conducted.