A 38-year-old biker has been fined £225 for riding at 44mph in a 30mph zone.
Simon Daniel Luke, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis, was stopped by police on the A18 Mountain Road on August 26, while riding a Triumph Tiger.
He had been seen by officers, who were performing speed checks, overtaking another vehicle as he came from Ramsey in the direction of the Hairpin.
However, he pleaded guilty in court and magistrates also endorsed his licence with five penalty points.
He was represented by duty advocate Paul Glover.
Luke must also pay £50 prosecution costs and agreed to pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.