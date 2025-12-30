Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Glen Vine Road early on Monday afternoon.
The Emergency Services Joint Control Room (ESJCR) mobilised crews from Douglas following reports that individuals were trapped inside one of the vehicles involved.
Upon arrival, responders identified that three occupants were unable to exit the vehicle due to its position.
A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Service commented: ‘The vehicle was stabilised and the occupants were assisted from the vehicle before receiving precautionary checks from our Isle of Man Ambulance Service colleagues.’
Crews were in attendance at the incident for approximately one hour.