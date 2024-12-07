The Isle of Man’s Civil Defence Corps has issued an appeal to drivers as its volunteers battle to tackle the disruption caused by Storm Darragh.
Parts of the Isle of Man have been battered by gale force wind since the storm swept over the island during the early hours of the morning.
The Met Office’s amber weather warning kicked-in at around 3am on Saturday and is set to last until midnight.
Strong winds have continued to lash sections of the island into the afternoon.
The Civil Defence Corps’ volunteers are out assisting emergency services with the storm cleanup.
The corps is made up of a group of volunteers who support the island's emergency services during such incidents.
A spokesperson for the group has revealed that its volunteers are coming across traffic jams on the island’s smaller roads which is causing a problem for emergency service.
‘The Department of Infrastructure (DOI), Manx Utilities, the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture and contractors are busy clearing the main arterial routes [on the island] as quickly as they can,’ added the spokesperson.
‘It is still exceptionally windy.
‘Civil Defence teams are out assisting the DOI and police placing signage and clearing smaller areas.
‘They are coming across traffic jams as vehicles are diverted onto smaller roads.
‘This is causing some issues for the emergency services.
‘Please plan your journey and give yourself time.