Storm Darragh has hit the Isle of Man, bringing down trees and shutting roads in the process.
Strong winds hit the island during the early hours of the morning and is set to bring disruption throughout the day.
An amber weather warning from the Met Office at Ronaldsway kicked-in at around 3am Saturday and is set to last until 11.59pm on Saturday.
Forecasters say that severe gale force winds could reach up to 80mph in exposed spots while the amber warning is in place.
Other areas on the island could get gusts of around 60-70mph.
Bus Vannin announced early on Saturday that all services are currently cancelled on passenger safety grounds.
Meanwhile, a number of roads are either shut or blocked across the island due to the storm, which has brought trees and, in some instances, power cables down.
Ronaldsway Met Office say that persistent rain is likely to create difficult driving conditions today while the Department of Infrastructure has urged people not to drive.
All Steam Packet sailings to Heysham and back are at risk until at least Saturday morning while a number of flights are also in jeopardy.
You can follow the latest updates on Storm Darragh on our live blog below