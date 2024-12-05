Islanders should expect severe blustery conditions across the island on Saturday.
Severe gale force winds could reach up to 80mph in exposed spots, while other areas could get gusts of around 60-70mph.
This fresh amber alert comes into force at 3am on Saturday morning, and is in place until 11.59pm.
The yellow alert urges residents to ‘be aware’ of bad weather which could cause disruption and delays, and comes into force at 3pm tomorrow (Friday) until midday on Saturday.
Forecasters say an area of low pressure will track across the British Isles later Friday and overnight into Saturday, with persistent and heavy rain affecting the island.
Rainfall accumulations are expected to be 15-25mm quite widely across the island but with 30-50mm possible over the hills.
Ronaldsway Met Office say this persistent rain is likely to create difficult driving conditions with standing water developing on the island's roads, as well as a risk of localised flooding in prone locations.
The amber alert, which isn’t commonly issued on the island, will see winds very quickly turning to the north or northwest and increase to severe gale force or storm force winds early Saturday morning.
Forecasters say that these strength winds will lead to fallen branches and trees, and some structural damage with flying debris, as well as a risk of disruption to travel.
The peak in the wind is expected to be between 3am and 3pm, but even after that the Met Office say it will take a long time for the winds to slowly ease, falling to gale force into the early hours of Sunday morning.