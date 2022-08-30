Appeal to honour Major Charles Wilson
Subscribe newsletter
The daughter of Major Charles Wilson, a former soldier and prolific campaigner and chairman for the Royal British Legion who died last week, is raising money for the charity in his honour.
Morag Burnard told the Manx Independent: ‘While we knew about the many organisations he was involved in we had not quite appreciated the positive impact he had made on such a great number of individuals, it has been quite overwhelming.
‘What a fabulous legacy for an extraordinary man.
‘We have decided to pick up the mantle of fund raising in his honour.’
So far, she has raised £450.
Major Wilson’s funeral will take place at 2pm on Friday, September 9, at St George’s Church in Douglas.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent to the Royal British Legion, with Mrs Burnard saying that ‘any donation given in his name will be greatly appreciated by us’.
As a great lover of the mountains and hillwalking, Mrs Burnard also said that she would at some point like to organise a group walk in his memory as well.
She explained that this would not necessarily be a fundraiser, and a route would be chosen to be accessible in order to allow all walking abilities to take part.
Mrs Burnard went on to say: ‘Dad was a one off, a true gent, a great friend and loved member of our family’, adding that he campaigned for veterans ‘relentlessly’.
People can find the fundraiser by searching for ‘Charles Wilson’ on www.justgiving.com