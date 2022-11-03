Application to demolish Marine Biological Centre to make way for development
The former Marine Biological Station in Port Erin
An application has been made to demolish the former Marine Biological Station by the owners of the building.
The planning approval for the site consists of a mixed use development, which will consist of residential, tourism and commercial facilities.
This includes 52 flats, an aparthotel, a restaurant, shops and an exhibition space which will be added.
In a statement, Port Erin Commissioners said: ‘A road closure application to facilitate site works has also been made to the Department of Infrastructure, to come into effect later this month.’
The site was sold by the DoIs for £500,000.
The development will be carried out by Delgatie Limited, which was first granted planning permission in November 2019.
An agreement was also made for the property development company to improve the appearance of land at the front of the property which is still owned by the government.
The original building was erected in 1892, with a laboratory added in 1932, and a library, teaching laboratory and dive centre constructed in 1980.
In 1919 the University of Liverpool took control and ownership of the Marine Biological Station, and students studied there for a number of years.
The University of Liverpool left the site in 2006.
The site was extensively damaged by fire in December 2016 when, on New Year’s Eve, a blaze destroyed a large part of the development.
Prior to the 2019 planning approval, recommendations made by the planning officers suggested that the application be refused.
This was due to design issues and concerns that adequate provisions have not been made in relation to potential rock fall in the vicinity.
The application for demolition of the marine biological station will see the first stage of the development take place.
Chris Thomas, Minister for Infrastructure, said: ‘Hopefully now the development will come forward, however, it is notable that there will be no affordable housing in the mixed development.’
The application has received the support of the village’s local authority.
The chair of Port Erin Commissioners, Godfrey Egee, said: ‘The commissioners are very pleased to finally see the project receiving planning approval, admittedly with a large number of conditions to meet but this is a good thing as it shows due diligence on the planning committee’s part.’
He added: ‘To actually see the planned demolition take place is a good start. The new development should be a great asset to the village, and a vast improvement on what is currently there.’
