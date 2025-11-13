University College Isle of Man is now open for applications from prospective students who would like to attend to study a full-time or part-time course for the next academic year (September 2026).
UCM’s annual open evening takes place next week on Thursday, November 20 between 4pm and 7pm. This is an opportunity to explore the facilities, student life and speak with lecturers.
UCM’s principal Jesamine Kelly said: ‘We’re really proud to provide such a wide range of learning opportunities for our community; whether you’re finishing your GCSEs, thinking of reskilling, or want to “Earn while You Learn”, we have a course that will support your goals.
‘Our subject areas are wide-ranging, from construction and land management, to IT, and business, from beauty and sport to art and health - there really is something for everyone.’