Sally-Ann Franklin Maiden has been elected as the new chair of Arbory and Rushen Parish Commissioners.
Unanimously elected during the board’s Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, Mrs Franklin Maiden - who was first elected to the authority in 2025 - succeeds Kirrie Jenkins in the role.
A well-known figure in the local community, the southern authority said she ‘brings experience across business, farming and public service administration’.
The commissioners added that her broad professional background and portfolio of skills would be a valued addition to the authority’s leadership team during the coming year.
Mrs Franklin Maiden commented: ‘I am delighted to take the position of chair; it is an honour to serve our parishioners.
‘We have had a busy year and I look forward to continuing the sterling work done by our outgoing chair. We have a strong and dedicated board and I will continue to work with members and the community for the good of our parishioners.’
The authority also paid tribute to outgoing chair Mrs Jenkins for her ‘passionate, dedicated and energetic leadership’ during what was described as a challenging year for the board.
Commissioners praised Mrs Jenkins’s attention to detail and her role in helping guide the authority through a number of complex issues during her tenure, including work alongside other local authorities to secure the removal of Clause 5 from the Local Government Amendment Bill.
Outgoing chair Mrs Jenkins commented: ‘Following the local authority elections, I would like to mention our two newest commissioners Juan Hargreaves and Sally-Ann Franklin Maiden.
‘Both have settled into their roles extremely well and have become valued and active members of the board. Their enthusiasm and willingness to contribute has been greatly appreciated.’
Appointments to other boards and committees were made during the AGM, including Jane Glover as community champion, Peter Gunn to the Southern Civic Amenity Site and Kirrie Jenkins to the Southern Swimming Pool board.