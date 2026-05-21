An Onchan-based technology firm has expanded, creating five new positions.
The Acantha Group has launched ‘Acantha Print’, which will offer print, scanning and document‑workflow services.
The new business, which is based in the Village Walk, is part of the established Acantha Group and is led by industry stalwart Tim Shaw, who brings more than 40 years’ expertise in office equipment technology, managed print and digital workflow solutions.
He is joined by IT professionals Richard Corlett and Tim White of Acantha Limited.
Tim Shaw said: ‘Launching Acantha Print allows us to provide businesses and individuals a single, reliable partner for both IT and print solutions.
‘Our clients can now rely on one local team for IT systems, cloud services, cyber security, managed print, scanning and document management solutions, along with print consumables.
‘We focus on fast response, great customer service, clear communication and solutions that genuinely make daily work easier.’
Founder of Acantha Limited, Richard Corlett, added: ‘Our clients expect professionalism, clarity and proactive service.
‘Acantha Print brings these same values to managed print, giving businesses confidence and continuity across every aspect of their technology environment.’
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