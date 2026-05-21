RNLI volunteer Carol Hunter is stepping down from her role as Lifeboat Press Officer at Peel RNLI after seven years of service.
Carol joined the station in 2019 following a career in communications, public relations and government service, and said she was keen to combine her professional experience with a longstanding connection to the sea.
Reflecting on her time in the role, Carol said: ‘It has been a tremendous honour to have been part of Peel Lifeboat’s generous and supportive family for the past seven years.
‘The best part has been promoting the lifesaving work of our volunteers, whether afloat, ashore or fundraising. I have been deeply moved by the dedication my fellow volunteers show, especially in training and in being willing to respond day or night when called to help.
‘I was eager to share the station’s uplifting story of courage, determination and selfless endeavour with the local media and our community.’
As Lifeboat Press Officer, Carol was responsible for coordinating media communications and providing information during emergency callouts, often at short notice.
The role also involved monitoring news and social media activity while helping to promote the work of the station’s operational crew and fundraising volunteers.
One of the standout moments of her tenure was the arrival of Peel’s Shannon class all-weather lifeboat, ‘Frank and Brenda Winter’. Carol led communications around the vessel’s journey from Poole to Peel, sharing updates and building anticipation through social media.
‘The day of the arrival was electric,’ Carol said. ‘Hundreds of supporters gathered to celebrate, and it was wonderful to see the pride felt across the community.’
She also played a significant role in the Isle of Man’s celebrations marking the RNLI’s 200th anniversary. Working alongside volunteers from the island’s five lifeboat stations, Carol helped coordinate a year-long programme of events involving community groups, businesses and government organisations.
The anniversary programme included exhibitions, commemorative stamps and recognition at Tynwald Day, highlighting public support for the charity.
Carol later received an ‘Excellence in Volunteering’ award in recognition of her contribution to planning and delivering the celebrations and her work on the Isle of Man project group.
‘It was a fantastic experience working with volunteers from all five island stations,’ Carol added.
‘Together we delivered an amazing programme of events and publications. I am most grateful to have had the opportunity to collaborate with government and businesses across the island who were eager to show their support for our charity.’
Peel RNLI has now welcomed Claire Hamer as Lifeboat Press Officer and Debs Benson as Social Media Officer. Looking ahead, the station is preparing to mark its own 200th anniversary in 2028.
‘Joining the RNLI is an opportunity to be part of the charity’s “One Crew”,’ Carol said. ‘You get to support your community, develop new skills, meet new people and contribute to saving lives at sea.’
Lifeboat Operations Manager at Peel RNLI, Paul Thompson, said: ‘On behalf of all of us here and the wider charity, we want to extend our sincere thanks to Carol for her exceptional service and dedication over the past seven years.’