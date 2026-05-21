Nearly 30 volunteers from Manx mental health charity Ed Space have completed specialist suicide intervention training aimed at helping support people in crisis.
The volunteers recently undertook Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST), an internationally recognised programme designed to give participants the confidence and practical skills needed to support individuals experiencing suicidal thoughts.
During an intensive two-day course at Noble’s Hospital’s Keyll Darree facility, volunteers focused on early intervention, active listening and practical ways to help people remain safe during periods of crisis.
A total of 29 volunteers took part, bringing the overall number of Ed Space volunteers trained in ASIST to 35.
An Ed Space spokesperson said: ‘We are delighted to have had the opportunity to attend this course, with sincere thanks to our sponsor.
‘As a community, we need to talk more openly about mental health, suicide and prevention. This training has given our volunteers the tools and confidence to do just that.
‘As a charity made up of non-professionals drawing on lived experience, our aim is to help others navigate the storms that life can bring through connection and conversation.
‘You don’t need a degree to support someone, you need empathy and understanding.
‘By coming together as a community, we can support one another, reduce the number of suicides on the Island and reach people before they hit crisis point.
‘We want people to know they don’t have to struggle alone and talking saves lives.’
The training was made possible through funding support from IQ-EQ, which enabled the sessions to take place.
Ed Space thanked the organisation for its contribution, saying the support was helping create a safer and more supportive environment across the Island.
More information about Ed Space can be found at edspace.im or through the charity’s Facebook page.