Are you up for the challenge?

The Harbour 2 Harbour walk always proves popular ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

This year’s Harbour 2 Harbour walk will now take place in July.

Following the closure of the Southern Communities Initiative at The Hub in Port Erin last year, the Southern Nomads Sport Erin charity (SPort Erin) has stepped in to ensure that the highly popular Harbour 2 Harbour walk will continue for 2022.

The walk first appeared in the island’s calendar in 2014 and, apart from a one-year pause due to Covid-19, it has become a well-attended event offering walkers of all ages and abilities the opportunity for a relaxed walk across the south of the island.

In 2022, The Harbour 2 Harbour walk is taking place a little later in the year, on July 3, starting at 12pm.

This year, it will be starting in Port Erin.

The walk will then travel along the coastal path towards Port St Mary, where there will be a second starting point for those that would prefer to take a shorter excursion.

From Port St Mary, the route will then follow Gansey Bay to the bottom of Fischers Hill and through Scarlett, before finishing in Castletown.

This year’s walk is being sponsored by Trident Trust and IFGL, with the aim of raising much-needed funds for SPort Erin.

SPort Erin is a charity established in 2007 by Southern Nomads RUFC rugby club with the aim of providing recreational facilities for the community of the South of the island - in particular, for the younger community.

In 2019, after many years of fundraising, the charity was able to help provide financial support to the rugby club as work began on the Ballakilley site to create a new sportsground.

Since then, work has continued, and there is now a fully working sports facility for the island’s southern community.

The site is now up and running, providing regular weekly training sessions for young rugby players aged 5-16.

SPort Erin has worked with the Harbour 2 Harbour Walk since its inception in 2014.

On their website, Harbour 2 Harbour say: ‘This relationship has played a significant part in the fundraising efforts of the charity over the years.

‘The funds raised this year will allow for further investment in the equipment used in the youth coaching sessions.

‘The charity and the rugby club wish all the walkers a great day and hope to see this annual event continue to thrive and grow for many years to come.’

Registration can be made online at www.Harbour2harbour.im