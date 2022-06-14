Armed Forces day this Saturday

Armed Forces Day returns this Saturday (June 18) for the second time in its rebooted format, oriented around family and children being able to enjoy entertainment alongside active and former military personnel.

The free event begins from 2pm at the Villa Marina in Douglas and will include bouncy castles, food stalls, military stalls and armed forces charity stalls.

This year’s later start is arranged so as to conflict as little as possible with the Parish Walk.

Later on from 6pm there will be a traditional afternoon tea in the Villa’s Royal Hall, bars open, and live music.

Among the stalls will be an Army Reserves recruiting stall, one from the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association, rehabilitation charity.

The bands playing are the Roc Vannin Choir, The Southern Belles, Swing in the Isle and the Harvey Mushman Band.

A parade of serving personnel, veterans, cadet forces, family members and supporting organisations will set off from Regent Street at 5pm, and onto Douglas Promenade, where the parade will meet up with veterans in vintage cars and on motorcycles (including from the Moddey Dhoo Motorcycle Club, of which many members are veterans), to march past the Lieutenant Governor who will take the salute at 5:20pm.

Sir John Lorimer, himself a veteran of the Parachute Regiment, will be in uniform.

Organiser Colin Kelsey emphasised that the event is open to anyone who wishes to come along, to celebrate the armed forces community.