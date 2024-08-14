Armed police were dispatched to Castletown following an incident this afternoon, the Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed.
The force said a ‘short operation’ was conducted in the area of Rheast Barrule.
Eyewitnesses told Isle of Man Today that the road was blocked by a number of police vehicles while armed police were also spotted by the scene.
The force has now issued a statement on the incident, saying that ‘no members of the public were at risk of being harmed’ during the operation.
It is understood the road has now reopened.
The full statement issued by the police reads: ‘Police can confirm today that Specialist Firearm’s officers have been deployed to Castletown this afternoon.
‘A short operation was conducted in the area of Rheast Barrule, Castletown and Police say no members of the public were at risk of being harmed.
‘The incident has concluded and Police would like to thank those in the area for their assistance.’
No further details about the incident were issued.