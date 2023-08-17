Police armed response officers were called to an incident last night.
A threat was made by a 'person in crisis' in the Lord Street area of Douglas.
Police say armed officers were sent as a 'precautionary measure' and the road was closed while officers established what was happening.
Once they established there was no longer a threat, they stood armed response officers down from the scene and re-opened the road.
The force dealt with the matter as a 'real and credible threat' while it determined the risk to the man involved and the public.
A spokesman said: 'As the matter progressed it transpired that there was no longer any serious risk to this male or the public and we can also confirm no persons were harmed or injured during this incident.
'Whilst it is unusual to see armed police officers in our community as we live on a safe island, we still need to ensure we can protect our community from any threats.
'We would like to thank the public in the area and the local shops and businesses that for their patience and understanding whilst the road remained closed for a short period of time.
'We would request that anyone refers from speculating about this incident at this time.'