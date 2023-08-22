Footage has emerged of armed police leaving a scene in the Alder Road area of Pulrose, Douglas.
Believed to have taken place on the evening of Saturday, August 19, it remains unclear what the incident was.
Yesterday, Isle of Man Today contacted the police, who said they would comment 'as soon as possible' but are yet to do so. The armed response team were reportedly knocking on doors in the Alder Road area asking for any CCTV footage people may have of the area.
A number of readers and Pulrose residents contacted Isle of Man Today, who were concerned about a potential risk to the public.