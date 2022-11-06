Armistice Day marked
Thursday 10th November 2022 12:30 pm
The war memorial in Douglas getting cleaned ahead of Remembrance service Photo: Alastair Dumbell ()
Armistice Day falls this Friday, November 11, and is followed by Remembrance Sunday two days later.
There will be a two-minute silence held on Friday at 11am to commemorate the end of the First World War 104 years ago.
Douglas Council will hold a memorial service conducted by Reverend Liz Hull on Sunday, November 13 in St Thomas’ Church at 10am following a parade from Market Hill.
This will include another two-minute silence for those who have died in conflict and a laying of wreaths at the war memorial.
The roads around St Thomas’ Church will be closed between 9.30am and 11am and the Church Road Marina and Harris Promenade will be closed from 10.30am until 12pm on Sunday.
