The Isle of Man Constabulary has said that five individuals have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs within the space of a week.
And each one of them was involved in a collision.
Fortunately, none of the incidents resulted in any serious injuries according to the force.
Four of the drivers have been formally charged and will now appear in court, while one driver is currently out on bail.
A statement on the Isle of Man Constabulary Roads Policing Unit Facebook page, posted on Sunday, read: ‘Having a skeet over the weekly police date hasn’t made for pleasant reading this morning.
‘There are plenty of taxis and buses to take you home. The message hasn’t changed and we will repeat it until we are blue in the face. DONT DRINK/DRUG DRIVE.’