Direct flights from the Isle of Man to Lanzarote will be available at the end of this year.
The flights to the Canary Island will be available on three consecutive Fridays - November 29, December 6 and December 13. Direct flights to Tenerife will also continue after a ‘successful’ first year, running weekly from December 20 until January 31, 2025.
A spokesperson from the company organising the flights, FlyDirect, said: ‘Flights will operate on a Friday, with departures arriving at Arrecife Airport.
‘This will then switch to Tenerife from December 20 for Christmas and New Year, and then weekly throughout January with the final departure on January 31, returning February 7.’
Rebecca Larsson, marketing and development manager of FlyDirect’s parent company, C. I. Travel Group, added: ‘We were overwhelmed by the level of enthusiasm with which our direct service to Tenerife was greeted by residents of the Isle of Man.
‘We’re now delighted to be able to not only repeat the programme, but add an exciting new destination for pre-Christmas sunshine getaways.’
Isle of Man Airport director Gary Cobb said: ‘We're excited to welcome back FlyDirect with more winter sun flights, now including direct routes from the Isle of Man Airport to Lanzarote.
‘It's a convenient solution for locals to unwind and recharge on these beautiful islands, and we wish FlyDirect every success on these routes.’
There are options to book flight-only, or as part of an inclusive holiday package at a wide range of accommodation in resorts including Playa de las Americas, Los Cristianos and Costa Adeje in Tenerife.
In Lanzarote, holiday package destinations include Playa del Carmen, Costa Teguise and Playa Blanca. Stays of seven and 14 nights are offered, with longer stays available on some specific dates.