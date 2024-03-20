We’re proud to introduce the Womann section of Isle of Man Today, the first of our special-focus campaigns from The Future Series.
‘Womann’ focuses on inspiring and trailblazing local women paving the way for generations to come.
- I am 'Womann', hear me roar
- PwC Isle of Man: Creating a balanced workplace culture for women
- Perfect Getaways: Bethany Cooper's success story
- Utmost International: Demystifying Menopause
- KPMG: Breaking Down Barriers for Women in the Workplace
- Stonehage Fleming: Walking the walk with inclusion
- A Q&A with Alison Teare, Head of Locate Isle of Man
- A Q&A with Deborah Heather, the CEO of Visit Isle of Man
- Startup Grind Isle of Man gets the party started
- Gef 's 101 Guide to Feminism
- The reality of parental leave in the Isle of Man
- Girl, on film
- Revolutionary reading
We’ll be rolling out more ‘Womann’ content over the coming weeks.