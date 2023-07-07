Two teenagers will be sentenced next month for their roles in arson attacks.

Tobias McKee, aged 18, and Ryan Thomas Pearce, 17, have admitted three arson-related offences.

The pair were charged in connection with an arson attack on or about July 29 last year during which a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a property on Albany Road, Douglas, and an incident on or about August 2 when a Ford Fiesta parked in Onchan was set on fire.

Both have pleaded guilty to one count of arson, one charge of arson intending or being reckless as to whether life would be endangered and one of attempted arson intending or being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

McKee, of School Road, Onchan, was bailed until sentencing at 2pm on August 4 while Pearce was remanded to a secure unit.