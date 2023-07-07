Two teenagers will be sentenced next month for their roles in arson attacks.
Tobias McKee, aged 18, and Ryan Thomas Pearce, 17, have admitted three arson-related offences.
Both have pleaded guilty to one count of arson, one charge of arson intending or being reckless as to whether life would be endangered and one of attempted arson intending or being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.
McKee, of School Road, Onchan, was bailed until sentencing at 2pm on August 4 while Pearce was remanded to a secure unit.